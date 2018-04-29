EastIdahoNews.com earns 12 Idaho Press Club awards
EastIdahoNews.com staff
From the Editor
Published at | Updated at
BOISE — EastIdahoNews.com reporters were honored by the Idaho Press Club with 12 awards Saturday night at the organization’s annual banquet.
Journalists from across the state gathered in Boise to celebrate excellence in television, print, radio and digital journalism. EastIdahoNews.com received first place awards in the General News, Serious Feature, Sports News, Health/Medical, Special Purpose Website, Online-Only Video Program and Best Use of Social Media categories.
Earlier this week, the Radio Television Digital News Association awarded EastIdahoNews.com three prestigious Edward R. Murrow awards.
Here are the Idaho Press Club award-winning stories produced by EastIdahoNews.com in 2017. Click on the blue headline to read or watch.
GENERAL NEWS REPORT
First place: Nate Eaton, “An Unlikely Hero”
RELIGION REPORTING
Second place: Rett Nelson, “Cowboy Church: Local pastor cowboys up for Christ”
SERIOUS FEATURE REPORT
First place: Nate Eaton, “Business of Begging”
SPORTS NEWS STORY
First place: Nate Eaton, “Nick Kirby: Defying the Odds”
HEALTH / MEDICAL REPORT
First place: Nate Eaton, “Kaio’s Courage”
WEBSITE – GENERAL EXCELLENCE
Third place: EastIdahoNews.com
WEBSITE – SPECIAL PURPOSE
First place: EastIdahoEclipse.com
BEST ONLINE- ONLY VIDEO NEWS STORY
Third place: Nate Eaton, “Hero Son Saves Father”
BEST ONLINE-ONLY VIDEO PROGRAM – PUBLIC AFFAIRS
First place: Nate Eaton, “East Idaho Newsmakers: Surviving Sexual Abuse”
BEST ONLINE- ONLY VIDEO – FEATURE STORY
Third place: Nate Eaton, “The Determined Duncan Lou Who”
BEST USE OF SOCIAL MEDIA
First place: Natalia Hepworth, Nate Sunderland, Nate Eaton, “A Total East Idaho Eclipse”
REPORTER OF THE YEAR – BROADCAST
Third place: Nate Eaton
FIND A FULL LIST OF THE WINNERS HERE
Respond to this story