EastIdahoNews.com earns 12 Idaho Press Club awards

BOISE — EastIdahoNews.com reporters were honored by the Idaho Press Club with 12 awards Saturday night at the organization’s annual banquet.

Journalists from across the state gathered in Boise to celebrate excellence in television, print, radio and digital journalism. EastIdahoNews.com received first place awards in the General News, Serious Feature, Sports News, Health/Medical, Special Purpose Website, Online-Only Video Program and Best Use of Social Media categories.

Earlier this week, the Radio Television Digital News Association awarded EastIdahoNews.com three prestigious Edward R. Murrow awards.

Here are the Idaho Press Club award-winning stories produced by EastIdahoNews.com in 2017. Click on the blue headline to read or watch.

GENERAL NEWS REPORT

First place: Nate Eaton, “An Unlikely Hero”

RELIGION REPORTING

Second place: Rett Nelson, “Cowboy Church: Local pastor cowboys up for Christ”

SERIOUS FEATURE REPORT

First place: Nate Eaton, “Business of Begging”

SPORTS NEWS STORY

First place: Nate Eaton, “Nick Kirby: Defying the Odds”

HEALTH / MEDICAL REPORT

First place: Nate Eaton, “Kaio’s Courage”

WEBSITE – GENERAL EXCELLENCE

Third place: EastIdahoNews.com

WEBSITE – SPECIAL PURPOSE

First place: EastIdahoEclipse.com

BEST ONLINE- ONLY VIDEO NEWS STORY

Third place: Nate Eaton, “Hero Son Saves Father”

BEST ONLINE-ONLY VIDEO PROGRAM – PUBLIC AFFAIRS

First place: Nate Eaton, “East Idaho Newsmakers: Surviving Sexual Abuse”

BEST ONLINE- ONLY VIDEO – FEATURE STORY

Third place: Nate Eaton, “The Determined Duncan Lou Who”

BEST USE OF SOCIAL MEDIA

First place: Natalia Hepworth, Nate Sunderland, Nate Eaton, “A Total East Idaho Eclipse”

REPORTER OF THE YEAR – BROADCAST

Third place: Nate Eaton

FIND A FULL LIST OF THE WINNERS HERE