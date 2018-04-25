EastIdahoNews.com honored with 3 prestigious Regional Murrow Awards

IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com has been awarded three prestigious 2018 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards.

The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) announced Wednesday EastIdahoNews.com is the only news organization in east Idaho to receive a Murrow award. Stories were judged against other entries in the five-state region of Idaho, Alaska, Montana, Oregon and Washington.

EastIdahoNews.com won in the following categories in the small online news organization division:

CONTINUING COVERAGE:

A Year Covering the Total Solar Eclipse

FEATURE REPORTING:

Kaio’s Courage

SPORTS REPORTING:

Nick Kirby: Defying the Odds

The Murrow Awards recognize the best journalism produced by radio, television and online news organizations across the country and internationally in 2017. They embody the values and principles set forth by Edward R. Murrow, a journalism pioneer who set the standards for the highest quality of broadcast journalism.

“Each year RTDNA is proud to honor the very best in broadcast and digital journalism through the Edward R. Murrow Awards and, by extension, highlight to the public why outstanding responsible journalism is essential to their daily lives,” RTDNA Executive Director Dan Shelley said in a news release.

This year, RTDNA awarded 785 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards out of more than 4,400 entries. EastIdahoNews.com has won a total of nine Regional Edward R. Murrow awards since 2016.

“Our mission is to report the news that affects eastern Idahoans. We don’t do our jobs to win awards, but it’s nice when our work is recognized,” EastIdahoNews.com News Director Nate Eaton said. “The Murrow Awards are among the most respected journalism awards in the world and this is a nice honor.”

Regional winners now advance to the national Edward R. Murrow Awards competition, which will be judged in May. National awards are presented at the RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards Gala at Gotham Hall in New York City on Oct. 22.

Other winners in Idaho include:

SMALL MARKET RADIO

BOISE STATE PUBLIC RADIO

Overall Excellence

Breaking News Coverage | Cecil Andrus Dies at 85, Leaving a Legacy That Goes Far Beyond Idaho

Investigative Reporting | How Trump’s Immigration Crackdown Threatens the Dairy Boom in Idaho

Newscast | Boise State Public Radio Newscast

Website | boisestatepublicradio.org

KIDO RADIO

Sports Reporting | Brotherly Love

SMALL MARKET TELEVISION

KTVB

Excellence in Innovation | 360: Immerse Yourself in Idaho Life

Excellence in Sound | The Chuckling Checker

Excellence in Video | 360: Insane Base Jumping

Newscast | News at Ten – Missing Girls Found Safe

SMALL DIGITAL NEWS ORGANIZATION

IDAHO EDUCATION NEWS

Overall Excellence | Idaho Education News

Excellence in Innovation | Idaho Education Trends

Excellence in Social Media | Idaho Education News

Investigative Reporting | Life After High School Investigation

