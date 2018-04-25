EastIdahoNews.com honored with 3 prestigious Regional Murrow Awards
Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com
From the Editor
Published at | Updated at
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com has been awarded three prestigious 2018 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards.
The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) announced Wednesday EastIdahoNews.com is the only news organization in east Idaho to receive a Murrow award. Stories were judged against other entries in the five-state region of Idaho, Alaska, Montana, Oregon and Washington.
EastIdahoNews.com won in the following categories in the small online news organization division:
CONTINUING COVERAGE:
A Year Covering the Total Solar Eclipse
FEATURE REPORTING:
SPORTS REPORTING:
The Murrow Awards recognize the best journalism produced by radio, television and online news organizations across the country and internationally in 2017. They embody the values and principles set forth by Edward R. Murrow, a journalism pioneer who set the standards for the highest quality of broadcast journalism.
“Each year RTDNA is proud to honor the very best in broadcast and digital journalism through the Edward R. Murrow Awards and, by extension, highlight to the public why outstanding responsible journalism is essential to their daily lives,” RTDNA Executive Director Dan Shelley said in a news release.
This year, RTDNA awarded 785 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards out of more than 4,400 entries. EastIdahoNews.com has won a total of nine Regional Edward R. Murrow awards since 2016.
“Our mission is to report the news that affects eastern Idahoans. We don’t do our jobs to win awards, but it’s nice when our work is recognized,” EastIdahoNews.com News Director Nate Eaton said. “The Murrow Awards are among the most respected journalism awards in the world and this is a nice honor.”
Regional winners now advance to the national Edward R. Murrow Awards competition, which will be judged in May. National awards are presented at the RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards Gala at Gotham Hall in New York City on Oct. 22.
Other winners in Idaho include:
SMALL MARKET RADIO
BOISE STATE PUBLIC RADIO
- Overall Excellence
- Breaking News Coverage | Cecil Andrus Dies at 85, Leaving a Legacy That Goes Far Beyond Idaho
- Investigative Reporting | How Trump’s Immigration Crackdown Threatens the Dairy Boom in Idaho
- Newscast | Boise State Public Radio Newscast
- Website | boisestatepublicradio.org
KIDO RADIO
- Sports Reporting | Brotherly Love
SMALL MARKET TELEVISION
KTVB
- Excellence in Innovation | 360: Immerse Yourself in Idaho Life
- Excellence in Sound | The Chuckling Checker
- Excellence in Video | 360: Insane Base Jumping
- Newscast | News at Ten – Missing Girls Found Safe
SMALL DIGITAL NEWS ORGANIZATION
IDAHO EDUCATION NEWS
- Overall Excellence | Idaho Education News
- Excellence in Innovation | Idaho Education Trends
- Excellence in Social Media | Idaho Education News
- Investigative Reporting | Life After High School Investigation
Respond to this story