UPDATE: Person flown to hospital following Jefferson County crash

Share This

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Emergency crews responded to a crash on 500 North near the Jefferson Hills Golf Course Thursday afternoon after the driver of a vehicle hit a parked car.

Nobody was in the parked car but two people were in the other vehicle. The driver was uninjured, according to Central Fire Asst. Chief Carl Anderson, but the passenger was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in serious condition with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators temporarily closed the road near the crash and are working to determine what caused the crash.