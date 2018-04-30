Emergency crews respond to Snake River after man, woman fall in

IDAHO FALLS — Emergency crews were called to the Snake River Monday evening after a man and woman fell into the water.

The couple were kayaking near Ryder Park when their kayak tipped, according to Idaho Falls Fire spokeswoman Kerry Hammon. A bystander called 911 but the pair was able to make it to shore before help arrived.

Responders helped warm the pair up and they were transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center by ambulance.

Officials are reminding people that the river is running high and fast and water is extremely cold.