Escaped inmate arrested; details of escape released

IDAHO FALLS — An inmate who escaped from the Idaho Falls Community Reentry Center last week is now back in custody and facing another charge.

Skyler Eric Pulley, 27, was arrested in Pocatello on Saturday, and booked into the Bannock County Jail.

Pocatello Police spokesman Capt. Ron Knapp said a patrol officer was at the intersection of Cedar Street and Franklin Avenue in Pocatello on an unrelated matter when she noticed Pulley.

When asked about his identity, Pulley admitted he was the wanted escapee. He was arrested without incident, but was briefly hospitalized for an unknown injury before being taken to jail.

He was transferred to the Bonneville County Jail on Wednesday and appeared in court Thursday where he was given a $50,000 bond. He is facing a felony escape charge.

Pulley originally went missing from the re-entry center on April 3.

Court documents show Pulley was a driver for the Idaho Department of Correction at the center. Community Reentry Centers are minimum-security facilities that allow certain inmates who are close to being released a chance to reunite with their families, prepare for their release and reintegrate into the community. The centers allow inmates the chance for community-based employment, treatment programs, support groups and community service, according to IDOC officials.

Pulley’s job was driving inmates from the center to job sites around eastern Idaho. On April 3, he was supposed to pick up another inmate at Idaho Supreme in Firth, but he never arrived.

Officers checked the tracking device on Pulley’s vehicle and discovered it was in Fort Hall. Police recovered the vehicle with the keys in the ignition. A IDOC warrant was issued for his arrest.

Pulley was originally incarcerated in 2017 after being convicted in Bingham County on two counts of criminal possession of a financial transaction card. He was sentenced to two to five years in prison, but was to be eligible for parole on July 3, 2019, before the escape.

Due to the escape, Pully’s original sentence can be modified by IDOC, but it would likely be after Bonneville County finishes prosecuting the felony escape.

Idaho Code specifies that if an prisoner is convicted for felony escape, the prisoner’s second sentence begins only after the first one has been completed. The maximum penalty for felony escape is 5 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.