Farmer discovers items stolen from church in ditch

IDAHO FALLS — Police have recovered some property stolen from the First Evangelical Lutheran Church on Sunnyside Road last month.

Candles and candlesticks, a large brass cross, communion trays and one of four missing speaker boxes were found by a farmer burning weeds near 1st East and 97th South. Idaho Falls Police Detective Kyle Christopherson says the items were located in a ditch under a tree.

Police originally reported that nearly $10,000 worth of property had been stolen from the building after a break-in through a window on March 4.

First Evangelical Lutheran church on Sunnyside Road. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Christopherson says police are still looking for the remaining audio speakers, speaker stands, paraments, large candlestick and host boxes.

“It would great if property owners in the area kept an eye out for these other items,” Christopherson said.

If you do find the missing items, Christopherson says to leave them in place and call the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208) 529-1200.