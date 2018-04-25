Flood advisory for part of Blackfoot River in Caribou County

SODA SPRINGS — The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for a section of the Blackfoot River in Caribou County.

A flood advisory means minor, non-threatening flooding is occurring or expected to occur, but will cause little or no damage to property or roads.

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, some flooding was occurring on the Blackfoot River from Idaho Highway 34 upstream to the Blackfoot Narrows. No immediate danger was observed, however, there is some water seepage and accumulation on pasture lands near the river.

The flooding is the result of ongoing spring runoff from snowmelt.

The flood advisory is in effect until noon on Thursday.