Flood warning issued for Snake River in part of Jefferson County

LORENZO — The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Snake River near Lorenzo.

Officials say the Snake River is expected to fluctuate within a few inches of the flood stage at 10.6 feet due to continued releases from the Palisades Reservoir. The river is expected to remain high and swift until irrigation begins to decrease flows later this spring.

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, the Snake River in that area was measuring above flood stage at 10.7.

At this stage, fields and low-lying areas near the river between the Lorenzo bridge on U.S. Highway 20 downstream to the confluence of the Snake River and Henrys Fork may experience some flooding, according to a NWS report.

Officials say persons near the river should be aware of the high water and take action to protect nearby property.

Additionally, recreationists should remain aware of the increased risks on and near the river. Keep children and pets away from the banks of the river.

The flood warning is in effect until further notice.