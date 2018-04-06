Flood watch continues at higher elevations this weekend

ST. ANTHONY — Heavy rainfall, combined with a moisture-laden warm front, could cause some flooding at higher elevations this weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for late Friday and Saturday in or near the following cities: St. Anthony, Ashton, Island Park, Driggs, Victor, Henry, Soda Springs, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Preston, and Montpelier.

There is still snow on the ground at the higher elevations and the warm rainfall is expected to melt snowpack. The runoff from the snowmelt and rain may result in sheet flooding, and water is expected to pool near creeks and rivers, which could cause them to flood along their banks. Reservoir operators may also increase releases from dams, further adding to the risk along streams and rivers of central and eastern Idaho.

Skies may partially clear Sunday, however, rivers may continue to surge as the water continues its downhill movement, according to NWS.

In some cases, sheet flooding can overwhelm homes and other buildings, damage road surfaces, and make them impassible. Stormwater drains can be overwhelmed, especially if blocked by debris such as branches and leaves.

NWS classifies a Flood Watch as the potential for flooding based on current forecasts, but no flooding is occurring at this time.