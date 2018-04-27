Flood watch issued for Henrys Fork this weekend

REXBURG — A flood watch has been issued for the Henrys Fork of the Snake River this weekend.

The National Weather Service is predicting possible flooding could begin Saturday evening through Monday afternoon. Possible flooding is mainly predicted near Rexburg, however, parts of Fremont, Jefferson and Madison counties could be affected.

As of Thursday, the river was below flood stage, measuring at 7.8 feet. The water could reach flood stage of 9.5 feet by Saturday, which may result in minor flooding.

For current weather and hydrologic information please visit www.weather.gov/pocatello.