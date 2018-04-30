Former Madison County Commissioner dies at age 79
EastIdahoNews.com staff
REXBURG — Kimber Ricks, a former Madison County Commissioner who retired earlier this year, died Saturday evening at the age of 79.
Ricks served for 11 years as a commissioner before stepping down in January due to personal and health reasons. He died around 7 p.m., according to Madison County Clerk Kim Muir.
A viewing will be held on Friday, May 3 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Sugar City LDS Stake Center. Funeral services will be Friday, May 4 also at the Sugar City LDS Stake Center.
