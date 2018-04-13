Fraternal Order of Police to hold fundraiser in Island Park

Share This

ST. ANTHONY — The Fremont County Fraternal Order of Police is raffling tons of items and is even auctioning off .45-caliber handgun to raise money.

The fundraiser is being held at Ponds Lodge in Island Park on Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m. One of the items up for auction is a Springfield XDS 45. In addition to the silent auction, the Fremont County FOP has a multitude of items that will be raffled.

“It’s going to be way fun,” Fremont County Sheriff’s deputy Ally Greenhalgh said. “There’s going to be tons of people there. It’s all family friendly so, bring your family, bring your friends — have everyone come out. It’s going to be a great time.”

You can buy raffle tickets at Dusty’s Pitstop in St. Anthony before the event, and at Ponds Lodge prior and during the fundraiser. Tickets cost $2 each or $20 for 12 tickets.

Ponds Lodge features a full restaurant, pizzeria and bar. All proceeds made during the event will be donated to the Fraternal Order of Police.

A 45-minute plane ride and a sandrail ride at the St. Anthony Sand Dunes will be among the prizes. A second firearm — the make and model were not released — will also be raffled.