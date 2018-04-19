Fremont Emergency Services holding training Saturday

ASHTON — Fremont County Emergency Services is planning to hold a training event Saturday at the Ashton LDS Stake Center of 2nd Street.

Members of the Ashton Police Department, North Fremont Fire District, Fremont County EMS, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and volunteers will be participating. Roads will be closed near the scene and residents may hear sirens, fire trucks and a helicopter.

Organizers are looking for volunteers to help in the training. If you are interested, call Fremont County EMS Director Bob Foster at (208) 399-8291. You are asked not to attend without contacting Foster as it will disrupt the training event.