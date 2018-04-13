Fundraiser dinner to be held for children of deceased parents

REXBURG — A fundraiser will be held for four children who lost both of their parents within the past six months.

Emilia Hammond passed away April 4 at the family’s home in Rexburg. Her husband, Darin, was found deceased in his truck last November. Police ruled out foul play in both cases.

The Hammonds leave behind three daughters and one son ranging in age from 11 to 18. The children are currently staying with relatives in the area.

On Saturday, April 28, the “Hammond Family Benefit Dinner” is planned in the Madison High School gym from 5-7 p.m. Pulled pork sandwiches, sides and drinks will served for $8. A silent auction and raffle will also be held. All proceeds will go toward the Hammond children.

If you would like to donate any goods or services for the raffle, contact Myriah Pope at (208) 270-6174 or Heather Galbraith at (208) 351-4132. For more information about the event, you can visit the Facebook event page.

Additional fundraisers have been established for the Hammond children at Beehive Credit Union and Westmark Credit Union.

A GoFundMe account has also been set up and, as of Friday morning, nearly $16,000 had been donated.