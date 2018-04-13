Grant will allow some Pocatellans to have lead paint removed from their homes

Share This

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO — Thanks to over a million dollars in funding from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), low to moderate income Pocatellans are now eligible to have lead-based paint hazards in their home removed for free.

Recently, the City of Pocatello’s Planning and Development Services Department received a $1.5 million Lead-Based Paint Hazard Control Grant from HUD’s Office of Lead Hazard Control and Healthy Homes. The City has used the funding to start up its Lead Safe and Healthy Homes (LSHH) effort. Through LSHH, the City will provide lead-based paint hazard control via licensed and certified contractors at no cost to homeowners and renters.

“Lead-based paint dust represents a serious problem in the home, especially for children under the age of 6 and for pregnant women,” said Casey Fuller, Lead Hazard Control Program Administrator with the City of Pocatello. “Ingestion or inhalation of lead-based paint dust can cause numerous neurological and physical ailments. While the paint is harmless in an undisturbed original state, the problem occurs as the lead-based paint deteriorates or is disturbed by sanding, scraping, or any other causes.”

To be eligible for the program, residents must meet income guidelines set by HUD. Once an applicant is approved for the program, the home will be tested for lead-based paint hazards. If hazards are found, the homeowner will be relocated at no cost to them while the work is completed. Following completion, a lead risk assessor will assure that all lead-based paint hazards are cleared from the home.

For more information on the program, contact Casey Fuller at 208-234-6255 or visit pocatello.us/699/Lead-Safe-and-Healthy-Homes.