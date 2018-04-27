Gubernatorial candidates rip tuition and fee increases

BOISE — Republican Lt. Gov. Brad Little and Democratic gubernatorial candidate A.J. Balukoff agree on one thing: Idaho is pricing some students out of college.

Both candidates criticized the latest round of student fee increases, approved by the State Board of Education last week. Fees for in-state students will increase by 3.5 percent at Idaho State University and Lewis-Clark State College, and 5 percent at Boise State University.

“We need to make college easier to attend, not harder,” Balukoff said Wednesday. Balukoff’s Democratic opponent, former state Rep. Paulette Jordan, also expressed concerns over college affordability.

Idaho Education News canvassed the five major gubernatorial candidates about the fee hikes, and college affordability. Little and Balukoff provided written responses; Jordan discussed affordability issues in an interview last week. Republican U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador and Republican developer and physician Tommy Ahlquist did not respond by 2:45 p.m. Thursday.

Idaho’s next governor will preside over the issue at a crucial juncture.

The state continues to try to convince Idaho students to continue their education after high school. Idaho’s college go-on rate has remained flat; in 2017, only 45 percent of graduates went straight to college.

And while Idaho’s college fees rank sixth lowest in the nation, the sticker price is rising faster than the rate of inflation. From 2010-11 through 2017-18, average fees increased by 34 percent, compared to a 13 percent rate of inflation.

Here are thumbnails from the candidates:

Brad Little: Last week’s State Board decision undermines the state’s “60 percent goal” — a longstanding effort to convince 25- to 34-year-olds to obtain a college degree or professional certificate.

“Idaho’s colleges and universities faced a crisis during the last economic downturn, reflected in tuition increases at that time,” Little said Thursday. “Now, Idaho has the fastest-growing economy in the nation and the state has made investments in higher education since the recession. These consistent tuition increases do not support our need to maintain affordability for Idaho’s students.”

Little has proposed allowing colleges and universities to keep the sales taxes generated on campuses, and use this $2 million to $4 million a year to offset tuition increases. He supports a recommendation from Gov. Butch Otter’s higher education task force — a digital campus that offers college classes in rural libraries and community centers. He said he supports expanding dual-credit programs, especially aligned to high-demand careers, and incentives for school districts that produce career-technical graduates.

A.J. Balukoff: The longtime Boise school trustee said the State Board was left no choice last week, “because our Legislature continually refuses to adequately fund higher education in this state.”

Balukoff supports the digital campus, and like the task force, he says the state needs to put more money into college scholarships. “But there is much more we can do,” he said.

Balukoff said he would seek to shore up the higher education budget, and push for funding for dual-credit and Advanced Placement classes and career-technical programs.

Paulette Jordan: In an interview last week, she said she supported the digital campus concept, but she is concerned about broadband coverage in rural Idaho.

Jordan believes the state needs to take several steps to make college more affordable — including an emphasis on Advanced Placement and career-technical programs. She wants to see universities and businesses work together more closely, to help students pursue the career of their choice. But since many college students are working minimum-wage jobs, scholarships are an essential.

“Unfortunately, many of our students do not have that simple access (to college) without scholarships.”

This article was originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on April 26. It is used here with permission.