Helping hospitalized and abused children with Feel Good Friday

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to surprise people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

April is Child Abuse Awareness month and we decided to do something for the children staying at the Haven Shelter. Earlier this week, Chick-fil-A sold chocolate chunk cookies with $1 from each cookie going to Primary Children’s Hospital.

We purchased several dozen cookies to help children in the hospital and then took the treats to the Haven and surprised the women and children staying there. Along the way, we met a representative from the Idaho Falls Police Department, who generously donated teddy bears for all the kids.

Watch the surprise in the video above!

If you’d like to nominate someone for Feel Good Friday, email nate.eaton@eastidahonews.com.

