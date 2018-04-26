Here’s how Idaho Falls plans to use a $600,000 EPA grant

IDAHO FALLS – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is awarding a $600,000 grant to the city of Idaho Falls.

Brad Cramer, the city’s Director of Community Development, tells EastIdahoNews.com the grant is intended to help communities with revitalization efforts.

He says the city has 30 days to come up with a specific game plan for how they want to use the money. In general, he says they want to focus on the core areas of the city that need to be redeveloped or improved.

These areas include the Northgate Mile corridor, Holmes, First Street, the area south of downtown and the area along the river.

“We are particularly interested in revitalizing our downtown and central portions of our city,” Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper said in a news release. “This funding will greatly help revitalize these areas, encourage reinvestment, and help bring new life to places like Northgate Mile and the Warehouse District.”

Cramer says the EPA grant also adds another level of expertise they normally don’t have in their planning efforts.

“This agency will be able to conduct environmental studies and (provide perspective) on the marketability and feasibility on (proposed areas) for redevelopment and revitalization,” Cramer says. “This is an exciting opportunity for the city.”

The EPA will provide the grant in annual installments over the next three years.

“These are parts of town that communities around the country are starting to focus on. The ability to have this kickstart is huge for the city,” says Cramer.