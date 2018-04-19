High-profile vehicle takes out power lines in Bonneville County

IDAHO FALLS — About 70 Bonneville County residents are without power Thursday evening after a high-profile vehicle pulled down some sagging down lines.

The incident happen on 49th South near its intersection with 5th West.

Police reports show a high profile vehicle, possibly a concrete truck, snagged a low hanging power cable and subsequently brought down several more lines, according to Bonneville County Sheriff Office spokesman Sgt. Bryan Lovell.

“Whoever hit it probably didn’t even know they did it,” Lovell said.

Rocky Mountain Power technicians were on scene trying to repair the damage.

A portion of 49th South was closed briefly.