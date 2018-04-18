Idaho Highway 33 closed after semi crash

REXBURG — A section of Idaho Highway 33 is closed after a tractor-trailer overturned Wednesday morning.

The road is closed in both directions between Old Highway 91 (11 miles west of the Rexburg area) and Airport Road in Rexburg.

It’s unknown if anyone was injured in the crash and investigators are working to determine what caused the wreck.

Drivers are asked to use alternative routes and avoid the area.

Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.

St. Hwy 33 is completely blocked at milepost 77. Use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/BSgAox09nQ — Idaho State Police (@ISPeasternIdaho) April 18, 2018

