Idaho Falls Clean & Green citywide cleanup begins May 4

The following is a news release and photo from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — Clean & Green Citywide Cleanup is the perfect opportunity for residents to dispose of unwanted items. This year’s Clean & Green will begin on Friday, May 4 and end on Monday, May 14.

From old couches to piles of branches, residents are encouraged to tidy up their homes, yards and neighborhoods during this annual event.

Back by popular demand, paper-shredding services will be provided by Western Records Destruction on Saturday, May 12 from 10:00 a.m. until noon at the Kingston Plaza Parking lot at 1545 W. Broadway. There is a 2-4 box maximum per customer.

Information about recycling, indoor and outdoor waste dumpster locations, latex paint disposal, unused or expired prescription drug disposal, large appliances or household items and graffiti removal can be found HERE or by going to the homepage of the city’s website. Residents can also call the Sanitation Division at (208) 612-8491 for questions and information.

For information about household hazardous waste and solid waste disposal, please contact Bonneville County at (208) 529-1350 or see information on their Public Works webpage.

CLEAN & GREEN VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

In preparation for Memorial Day, community members are invited to join us as we honor Veterans and past community members by cleaning up Fielding Memorial & Rosehill Cemeteries.

May 5, 10 a.m. (Meet at the maintenance shop located in the center of Fielding Memorial Cemetery, 4900 S. Yellowstone Hwy)

May 12, 10 a.m. (Meet at the greenhouse at Rosehill Cemetery, 2355 Rollandet St.)

Volunteers will help to remove old brush, garbage, and generally prepare the cemeteries for the upcoming Memorial holiday. This should take 1-2 hours each day. Please bring work gloves and some water to remain hydrated. The Parks and Recreation Department will provide garbage bags, small snacks and drinks. For more information about volunteering, please call Volunteer Coordinator Mason Handke at (208) 612-8786.