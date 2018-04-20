House fire does $25K in damages

Share This

The following is a news release from the City of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — On Friday at 7:55 a.m., the Idaho Falls Fire Department was dispatched to 886 Wheatfield Lane for a report of a structure fire.

Two engines, one ladder truck, three ambulances and a battalion chief responded. Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the garage. They located a fire in the back corner of the garage.

All occupants evacuated the area safely.

Firefighters extinguished and contained the fire quickly, preventing the fire from extending into the house or the attic.

There were no civilians or firefighters injured.

The fire is under investigation. The damages are estimated at $25,000.