Idaho Falls woman dies following motorcycle crash near Swan Valley
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls woman involved in a motorcycle crash on U.S. Highway 26 died Sunday night at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Ginger Colby, 43, crashed around 2:30 p.m. Saturday near the Conant Valley Boat Ramp west of Swan Valley. She lost one arm and a leg at the scene, according to family members, and was flown by air ambulance to EIRMC in critical condition.
Colby died around 8:30 p.m. Sunday and a GoFundMe account has been established to help cover medical and funeral expenses.
“We just would like to help her children and husband. She was such a wonderful person with a big heart. She will forever be missed,” Stephanie Bird, Colby’s sister, tells EastIdahoNews.com.
Colby was born and raised in Idaho Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending.
