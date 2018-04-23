Idaho Falls woman dies following motorcycle crash near Swan Valley

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls woman involved in a motorcycle crash on U.S. Highway 26 died Sunday night at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Ginger Colby, 43, crashed around 2:30 p.m. Saturday near the Conant Valley Boat Ramp west of Swan Valley. She lost one arm and a leg at the scene, according to family members, and was flown by air ambulance to EIRMC in critical condition.

Colby died around 8:30 p.m. Sunday and a GoFundMe account has been established to help cover medical and funeral expenses.

Ginger Colby with her family. | GoFundMe

“We just would like to help her children and husband. She was such a wonderful person with a big heart. She will forever be missed,” Stephanie Bird, Colby’s sister, tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Colby was born and raised in Idaho Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending.

CLICK HERE TO VISIT THE GOFUNDME PAGE