Infant killed, multiple people injured in horrific Utah crash

HERRIMAN — An infant was killed, and five adults and a toddler were injured after a multiple-vehicle crash on Mountain View Corridor Monday evening, KSL.com reported.

Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera said a truck traveling northbound on the Mountain View Corridor hit two vehicles traveling east and west through the intersection at Rosecrest Drive shortly before 8 p.m.

A 9-month-old infant was killed in the crash, Rivera said. A 2-year-old child was taken to a hospital in critical condition, and five adults were injured, the sheriff added.

KSL’s Nicole Vowell, who is at the scene of the accident, said three medical helicopters were dispatched there to help the injured.

Northbound lanes of the Mountain View Corridor and its intersection with Rosecrest Road are expected to remain closed until at least 9 p.m., according to the Utah Department of Transportation’s Commuterlink website.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.