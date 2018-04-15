ISU gets ready for Veteran and Military Appreciation Week

The following is a news release from Idaho State University.

POCATELLO – Idaho State University’s Veteran Student Services Center will host Veteran and Military Appreciation Week events from April 16 to April 20 and host a Military Ball April 27.

Events planned are:

April 17: From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Hutchinson Quadrangle Amphitheater, ISU Veteran Student Services, with military support organizations from Southeastern Idaho, are coming together to provide resources, lunch and more

April 18: From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. there will be a Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)/Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and Suicide Awareness day. Participants will have the opportunity to learn about how people and animals can support those in our community who have post-traumatic stress and traumatic brain injuries. Companion animals from Snake River Doodles will be available to play with.

April 19: Starting at 7 p.m. in the Pond Student Union Theatre, a special viewing of “12 Strong,” a 2018 Hollywood blockbuster about a special forces team that is deployed to Afghanistan after 9/11. This is an R-rated movie. There will be free popcorn and prizes.

April 20: From 4:30 p.m. on Friday to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday in the quad, Kappa Sigma Fraternity will start its 24-hour bike ride, which raises funds for Fisher House, a facility which supports veterans and their families who need extended services. There will be food and live music to kickoff this event.

April 27: From 6:30 to 11 p.m. there will be a community Military Ball in the Pond Student Union Ballroom. Tickets are $30 and include dinner, guest speaker, ceremonies honoring the United States Armed Forces, dancing and a formal photograph. Funds raised will support veteran programs at ISU.