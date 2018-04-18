Local man sentenced for sexual contact with 14-year-old

IDAHO FALLS — A man who convinced a 14-year-old girl to perform a sex act on him was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.

Arick Levacy-Sabin, 28, will undergo a one-year rider treatment program in Boise for having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl who was known to him. District Judge Bruce Pickett sentenced Levacy-Sabin to three years fixed plus seven years indeterminate, however, he chose to retain jurisdiction and send Levacy-Sabin on a rider. If Levacy-Sabin completes the rider he could be released on parole, or sent to prison to complete his sentence.

Levacy-Sabin was arrested on Aug. 8, 2017, and booked into the Bonneville County Jail. He was originally charged with felony lewd conduct with a minor under 16. That charge was later amended to felony injury to a child as part of a plea agreement.

“This has been a real ordeal and I am so so sorry for what happened and what I did,” Levacy-Sabin said in a statement during sentencing. “I betrayed a lot of trust in not only my own family and (the victim’s) but in what my true beliefs are and I want to resolve this.”

Douglas Knutson, Levacy-Sabin’s defense attorney, argued the pre-sentencing investigation revealed there was only one incident with the victim and Levacy-Sabin has not had any other victims. Knutson also argued the pre-sentencing investigation shows Levacy-Sabin does not demonstrate sexually deviant interests.

Knutson requested Levacy-Sabin be given probation.

Madison County Prosecutor Rob Wood was assigned as a special prosecutor for this case due to a conflict of interest between the Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office and Levacy-Sabin.

Wood argued an aggravating factor uncovered by the pre-sentencing investigation shows Levacy-Sabin had a history of stealing woman’s underwear and using them to masturbate when he was 24.

Court documents show Levacy-Sabin and the victim were alone on July 3, 2016 preparing for a company party. Sabin allegedly told the victim about being sexually frustrated and bragged about having intercourse with multiple women.

After the two talked, Levacy-Sabin asked if the victim wanted to perform oral sex on him. Court documents indicate the victim didn’t respond to the request immediately and Levacy-Sabin walked away. Levacy-Sabin returned and asked the victim again if she would perform oral sex on him. Documents state the victim “didn’t know what to say” so she responded that she would.

Four months later, on Oct. 30, 2016, police responded to a call from the victim’s father. When authorities arrived at the victim’s home, they learned of the sexual contact Levacy-Sabin had with the victim.

“After what happened to me, my grades had plummeted, I lost countless amounts of sleep, I got diagnosed with depression and anxiety (and) I had two counts of attempted suicide,” the victim said tearfully during her victim impact statement. “It’s also affected my family greatly. Many of my relationships have changed. It is hard for trust other males. It is hard for me to have male teachers or male councilors.”