Local Motocross racer up against over 500 other racers to qualify for championships

IDAHO FALLS — Noise Park is going to get even noisier this Sunday, April 8, with the #RoadToLorettas.

The Rocky Mountain Motocross Championship Drive 2018 is coming to Idaho Falls with over 500 riders from across the county and one local rider from Rigby. It kicks off on Saturday with round one of RMX North.

Sunday will feature the AMA North-West Loretta Lynn’s Area Qualifier round. Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Tenessee hosts the annual ATV and Motocross national championships. Participants at Noise Park Will race to qualify for the championships.

Loretta’s hopeful Brayden Robinson of Rigby is number 711 and his blue Yamaha is sponsored by 26 local businesses.

According to an article on motorsports.com, the Motocross track at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch is only around for a few weeks out of the year. Horses call the place home, the rest of the year.