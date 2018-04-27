Local woman killed in crash near Downey

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle fatality crash south of Downey.

The crash occurred at 1 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Cherry Creek Road and Old Malad Highway.

Police reports Cherie K. Morse, 77, of Downey, was driving southbound on Old Malad Highway. Morse failed to negotiate the curve near Cherry Creek Road, and drove off the shoulder, where the vehicle rolled.

Morse was not wearing a seatbelt. She succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

This crash was investigated by the Idaho State Police with assistance from the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office.