Madison firefighters called to help with Oklahoma fire

REXBURG — The Madison Fire Department received a deployment request Wednesday night to help on a wild fire in western Oklahoma. This request came two months earlier than the agency has ever been called on before.

The department sent one wildland engine Thursday morning with full-time firefighter Ellis Johnston and firefighters Britton Youngstrom and Byron Wilkins. The crew is expected to arrive at the incident command post late Friday.

“We are happy to respond to Oklahoma where their state is currently suffering from extreme fire behavior, loss of life and property,” Madison Fire Department Chief Corey Child said in a news release. “We anticipate our crew and engine to be gone for a period of 16 days and are hopeful that our assistance will help with the grim circumstances in Oklahoma.”

The department most recently returned from a southern California deployment on Dec. 26. In 2017, the Madison Fire Department responded to 63 out-of-area requests for assistance through Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Dispatch Center.