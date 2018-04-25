Man and woman dead after two-vehicle crash on US 91

Share This

PRESTON — An elderly man and woman were killed in a two-vehicle car crash on northbound U.S. Highway 91 near Preston on Wednesday.

The crash occurred near the intersection of U.S. 91 and Cub River Road at 12:45 p.m., according to an Idaho State Police news release.

Police say Max Richards, 83, of Franklin, was southbound on U.S. 91 in a 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee. Phyllis Richards, 80, of Franklin, was a passenger in the Jeep.

Charley Sistrunk, 67, of Preston, was northbound on U.S. 91 in a 2011 Ford Edge. Debra Sistrunk, 62, of Preston, William Wilson, of Georgetown, Kentucky, and Elijah Wall, 19, of Vine Grove, Kentucky, were passengers in the Ford.

Max Richards started to make a left turn onto Cub River Road, in front of the Ford. The Ford struck the Jeep on the passenger side. The Jeep came to rest on the east shoulder of the road, and the Ford came to rest in the roadway.

Both Max and Phyllis Richards died of their injuries at the crash.

All occupants of the Ford were transported to Franklin County Medical Center by ground ambulance. Sistrunk was later transported to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello by air ambulance. PMC spokesman Todd Blackington said Sistrunk is in stable condition.

The crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.