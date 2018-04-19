Man arrested after incident near Pocatello schools

UPDATE

The following is a news release from the Pocatello Police Department:

On April 19 at approximately 12:50 p.m., Pocatello Police Officers were in the area of Hawthorne Road and US Hwy 30 looking for a wanted subject who had fled from officers. During the incident, several schools in the area were put into controlled access as a precautionary measure as the suspect fled on foot.

The wanted subject Michael Chaffin, 32, was located shortly after fleeing, and was arrested without further incident. He was charged with outstanding warrants and eluding officers. There is no further information to provide at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY

POCATELLO — Three schools have been placed on “controlled access” while police are searching for a wanted person.

Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 instituted the restricted access at Hawthorne Middle School, New Horizon High School and Wilcox Elementary School on Thursday afternoon.

Police are looking for a suspect in a neighborhood near Hawthorne Park, but stress nobody has been injured and the controlled access was issued as a precaution, according to Pocatello Police Capt. Ron Knapp.

Classes are continuing as usual, but all entrances are locked and being monitored.

