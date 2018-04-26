Man arrested after police find more than 200 pounds of pot during traffic stop

CALDWELL — A Minnesota man is behind bars after being arrested for allegedly trafficking over 200 pounds of marijuana in Idaho.

Dakota Thorstenson, 23, was stopped for a driving infraction on I-84 near exit 30 around 12 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from Idaho State Police. During the stop, troopers seized 226 pounds of marijuana.

The Caldwell Police Department Street Crimes unit assisted in the investigation and Thorstenson was arrested and booked into the Canyon County Jail on drug trafficking charges.

In 2017, Idaho State Police troopers report seizing over 1,400 pounds of marijuana statewide. That’s more than the total seized in the previous three years combined.