Man arrested following gun incident at Fort Hall casino

Share This

The following is a news release from Fort Hall Police Department.

FORT HALL — On Tuesday, April 10, at 2:08 p.m. the Fort Hall Police Department (FHPD) received a call from the main Fort Hall Casino Dispatch reporting Jon Davenport, a 44-year old man from Idaho Falls, pulled out a gun on the casino floor and abducted two people. The casino dispatch stated they all left in a vehicle belonging to one of the suspects and Davenport left his vehicle parked at the casino.

FHPD secured the casino and FHPD officers responded to one of the suspect’s tribal residence in Ross Fork district but they were not located. FHPD officers were then able to locate all three subjects in Gibson district on the reservation and Davenport was detained without incident.

FHPD found two firearms and drug paraphernalia located in the vehicle they were driving when they left the casino. Upon investigation, it was determined that there was no abduction and Davenport was intoxicated and distraught when he went to the casino. When he arrived at the casino to meet his friends, Davenport displayed his firearm inside the casino and his friend took it from him and they walked out of the casino. Davenport pulled out a second firearm, which he took from a shoulder holster he was wearing concealed.

Davenport admitted to being in possession of both firearms and being intoxicated when entering the casino. Davenport was released to Bingham County Sheriff’s Office and charged with Disturbing the Peace. The incident was investigated by the Fort Hall Police, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Bingham County Sheriff’s Office.