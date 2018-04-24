Man arrested on multiple charges following domestic disturbance call

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

IDAHO FALLS — At 9:55 a.m. on Tuesday, Idaho Falls police responded to a domestic disturbance call on the 2000 block of Monticello Drive.

Police were informed that 43-year-old Erik Bastar of Idaho Falls left the residence in a truck. Officers successfully stopped the truck near the intersection of Northgate Mile & Lee Street.

Upon searching the vehicle, and with the help of a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputy K9 unit, police recovered a significant amount of methamphetamine as well as marijuana and paraphernalia in the truck.

Two local schools’ officials opted to lock their outside doors as a precaution. Both schools kept the outside doors locked for approximately 30 minutes before they returned to normal operations. Police confirmed there were related no incidents regarding either school.

Bastar was arrested on 5 charges:

· 18-7001 (M) Malicious Injury to Property

· 18-918(3)(b) – (M) Battery – Domestic Violence without traumatic injury against a household member

· 37-2732(c)(3) – (M) Controlled Substance – Possession (Marijuana)

· 37-2732(a)(1)(B) – (F) Controlled Substance – Possession (Methamphetamine)

· 37-2734A(1) – (M) Drug Paraphernalia – Use or Possess with intent to use

He is scheduled to appear in court later this week.