Man charged after allegedly beating and threatening to kill woman

BLACKFOOT — When Blackfoot Police officers responded to a 911 hangup call earlier this month, they found a woman who looked scared and had a swollen black eye with a bad cut over it.

Dustin Yerbich, 36, appeared in court on Thursday to face charges of felony aggravated assault and felony domestic violence with a traumatic injury. He allegedly beat the victim and held a knife to her chest, cutting her after the victim’s friend allegedly beat up Yerbich.

Yerbich was already facing charges of misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor domestic violence from a previous incident.

When officers questioned the victim, she told them that she had gone to bed the previous night, leaving Yerbich and her friend in the other room of the home. Around midnight, Yerbich entered the bedroom. The victim noticed that Yerbich appeared to have been beaten up and she asked him what happened. That’s when he allegedly started hitting her.

According to documents, the victim said Yerbich hit her all over her body. At one point she said she saw stars, her face was numb and she thought she had broken ribs. He then allegedly held her down with a knife against her chest and threatened to kill her.

Officers said the victim had bruises on her ribs and face and a cut on her chest.

She told law enforcement she did not see the fight Yerbich was in before he attacked her. She said she believed it was because her friend learned Yerbich had allegedly been hurting the victim.

Before officers arrived, Yerbich allegedly told the victim to tell them a pre-planned story to explain the cuts and bruises on both of their bodies.

According to documents, Yerbich told investigators he had been jumped by a few guys, and the victim had tried to break up the fight and was hit in the face.

Yerbich was then taken into custody. He is scheduled to appear in court May 8. A no-contact order has been issued.