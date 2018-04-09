Man charged with DUI, leaving scene of crash will plead guilty

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — A man charged with aggravated driving under the influence and leaving the scene of a serious wreck will plead guilty.

Jeffrey Melgaard, 57, was arrested Nov. 9 after he allegedly left the scene of a multiple car crash on South Holmes in front of Idaho Falls High School. At least two people were observed being treated by paramedics.

As part of a plea agreement, he will plead guilty to two counts of felony leaving the scene of an accident and one count of felony aggravated driving under the influence. The three separate misdemeanor charges against Melgaard will be dismissed by the prosecutor.

The prosecution has agreed to recommend 10 years with three years fixed and seven indeterminate for the felony DUI and up to five years with two fixed and three indeterminate for each count of felony leaving the scene.

The prosecution will also recommend the court retain jurisdiction and transfer Melgaard to a problem-solving court once his rider is complete.

As part of the agreement, the prosecution will recommend the sentence run concurrent with whatever sentence Melgaard is given on a separate DUI charge from July 2017.

He is scheduled to appear in court for sentencing on May 15.