Man dies after falling off ledge in Utah while celebrating wife’s birthday

CIRCLEVILLE CANYON, Utah — A man died after falling off a ridge in Garfield County while en route to shoot a flaming arrow at a heart shape on the ground for his wife’s birthday festivities, officials said.

Dee Yates Jessop was climbing up a ledge in Circleville Canyon Saturday night when he lost his footing in the dark and fell, according to Garfield County Sheriff Danny Perkins.

KSL.com reports officials believe Jessop was climbing to the top of the ridge so he could surprise his wife on her birthday with a flaming heart lit by the arrow.

This article will be updated as we receive more details.