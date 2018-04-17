Man in critical condition after vehicle collides with Rigby power pole

RIGBY — A local man is in critical condition following a crash in Jefferson County that knocked out power for several hundred Rigby residents.

Idaho State Police report Gerrit Gulden, 41, of Rigby was driving a 2002 Ford Crown Victoria early Tuesday morning when his vehicle collided with a power pole near the intersection of Idaho Highway 48 and North 4000 East.

Gulden was transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, according to a news release. EIRMC spokeswoman Jessica Clements says Gulden is in critical condition as of 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The crash caused significant damage to the power pole, and Rocky Mountain Power reports some 460 customers are without power. Technicians estimate it will be early afternoon before the pole is repaired and the intersection will be clear for traffic.

Due to the ongoing repair work, the Idaho Transportation Department has closed 1.5 miles of ID 48 from the U.S. Highway 20 overpass until North 4100 East. For updates on the closure go to www.511.idaho.gov.