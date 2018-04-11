Man rushed to hospital after semi truck crash on US 20

UCON — A man was rushed to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center after a semi truck crashed into a guardrail on U.S. Highway 20 near Ucon Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. near mile marker 315 in the southbound lanes. Witnesses observed paramedics performing CPR on the driver of the semi.

Traffic is temporarily being diverted in the area as Idaho State Police investigate.

EastIdahoNews.com will post new details as we receive them.