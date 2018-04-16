Man who bikes non-stop around U.S. takes a break in Pocatello

POCATELLO — Tony Adams has been on the road for 18 years — on his bike.

He’s been all throughout the United States. This is his seventh time to Idaho, and his second time to Pocatello.

He weighs 150 pounds, and his bike weighs over 600 pounds.

Behind him he wheels all his necessities: a mini kitchen, a laptop, a T.V. and more. Most of the stuff Adams uses is recycled or repurposed from stuff he finds on the road, according to the Black Hills Pioneer.

He even uses solar panels to charge his electronics. He says he’s never been tied down by anything, so he figured he’d use that freedom to travel.

Adams says, “I want to see new people, new experiences, different attitudes, different kinds of life. I tell people I’m searching for answers to questions you haven’t asked.”

Adams does this all year round through all four seasons. He told us he’s gotten frost bite multiple times, and has even been hit by a car.

But, he says it’s all worth it.

This article was originally published by KPVI. It is used here with permission.