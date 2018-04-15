Monkey Bread: A sweet treat that requires plenty of napkins!

I often talk about what a sweet tooth my husband has. If the house is void of cookies, pie, or some other treats, he will go into a panic. He even has two categories of cereals — there is breakfast cereal and there is dessert cereal. However, he only reverts to the cereal if there is no home baked treat. In other words, he is a spoiled sweet tooth and I basically feed into that.

There can never be enough sweetness around our house, so I have a number of quick and easy treats that I can quickly bake up for my favorite sweet. One of his all-time favorites is my version of Monkey Bread. This sweet and gooey treat is super easy to make, which can be bad and good. He loves it so much; it is often gone within minutes. The ingredients are simple and usually on hand, and if you have children, this is a recipe they love to help with. But have plenty of napkins ready — this pull-apart dish is covered in sticky goodness!

Belle’s Monkey Bread 2 canisters of refrigerated biscuits

¼ cup butter, melted

¼ cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon Pop open the biscuits. Tear each biscuit in half and roll into a ball. Mix together the brown sugar and cinnamon. Roll each dough ball into the melted butter and then in the sugar mixture. Place in an 8×8 inch baking pan. Bake in a 350 oven for about 20 minutes. Serve warm by pulling apart and don’t forget to whip up some of my sweet and creamy dipping sauce. Dipping Sauce: 4 ounces cream cheese

¼ cup butter

1 ½ cups powdered sugar In a small saucepan, melt the cream cheese and butter over low heat. Wisk in the powdered sugar until smooth.

Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of seven. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website.