More details released on shooting, hit-and-run incidents

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls woman suspected of shooting at a local man and being involved in a hit-and-run crash Saturday is now in jail on $100,000 bond.

Tanisha Chevette Hill appeared in court Monday to be arraigned on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill.

Court documents show the incident began at an apartment on Paul Street around 11:15 p.m. Saturday. Police were called after receiving multiple reports of gunshots in the area.

When officers arrived they located the victim, an uninjured man, who had a previous relationship with Hill. The man was standing next to his truck, which had several fresh bullet holes in the driver’s side.

The victim told police he had gotten into an argument with Hill. He then loaded some personal items from the apartment into his truck and was preparing to leave when he heard what he thought were fireworks.

The man left his truck and saw Hill standing nearby with a gun in her hand. She verbally threatened him and then sped off in a tan Acura, nearly hitting a passerby, according to court documents. Two witnesses confirmed the victim’s statements to police. Witnesses also told police Hill was likely with her 4-year-old child in the vehicle.

During that investigation, Idaho Falls Police dispatchers received multiple calls about a hit-and-run crash at the corner of Gallup Street and Woodruff Avenue. The vehicle, which was described as looking similar to a tan Acura, destroyed a fence, shed and stop sign in front of a home on the corner. Idaho Falls Police say Hill is a suspect in the crash.

Bonneville County Deputy Prosecutor John Dewey told EastIdahoNews.com on Wednesday that the crash is still under investigation and that the case has not yet been brought to the prosecuting attorney’s office.

An officer tried to call Hill’s phone, but she didn’t answer. Officers heard from a neighbor that Hill’s vehicle was back at her home on Alan Street, and it had significant damage. Police obtained a search warrant, but did not find Hill, her child or a firearm in the home. They did find an empty gun case and ammunition.

On Sunday, Bonneville County dispatch received a call that Hill had returned to her home and wanted to turn herself in.

When officers arrived they took Hill into custody. According to documents, Hill told officers that she knew she “screwed up” for shooting the victim’s truck.

Hill’s child was taken in by a friend of the family.