National TV show to feature case of Challis girl who vanished nearly 25 years ago

Share This

CHALLIS — A national television show will feature one of Idaho’s most prominent missing person cases this Sunday.

“Disappeared” on Investigation Discovery will take a closer look at the disappearance of Stephanie Crane, a Challis 9-year-old girl who vanished Oct 11, 1993 after bowling with friends.

Some believe Stephanie was headed to the Challis High School football field to watch soccer practice while others have said she was headed home. Nobody has been arrested in connection to the case and Stephanie has never been found.

READ MORE ABOUT THE EVENTS SURROUNDING STEPHANIE CRANE’S DISAPPEARANCE HERE

“Disappeared” will air April 22 at 6 p.m. on Investigation Discovery.