New ISU President announced

The following is a news release from the Idaho State Board of Education. Photo courtesy Idaho State University

POCATELLO — The Idaho State Board of Education today selected Kevin Satterlee as the next president of Idaho State University and Dr. Cynthia Pemberton as president of Lewis-Clark State College.

The Board hired and approved two year contracts for both during a special Board meeting held by telephone at the Board office in Boise.

Satterlee has worked in higher education in Idaho for more than 20 years, most recently as Chief Operating Officer, Vice President and Special Counsel at Boise State University. He is a graduate of Boise State and the University of Idaho Law School (3rd in his class).

Dr. Pemberton started her higher education career over 30 years ago serving most recently as Vice President for Academic Affairs at Colorado Mesa University where she oversees 13 academic departments and programs. She is a graduate of Willamette University, earned a master’s degree from Southern Oregon University and her doctorate in educational leadership from Portland State University.

“The Board was impressed by the quality of the candidates who came to us as finalists through the selection process,” Board President Dr. Linda Clark said. “On behalf of the Board, I want to thank the members of both search committees who have given of their time and energy to vet and recommend top candidates. These were not easy decisions but we are confident that Cynthia and Kevin are the right people at the right time for LCSC and ISU. The Board is eager to work with these two leaders and the presidents of our other colleges and universities to strengthen our overall higher education system.”

Kevin Satterlee takes over as president of Idaho State University on June 18, 2018. His annual salary will be $370,000.

Dr. Cynthia Pemberton assumes her role as president of Lewis-Clark State College on July 1, 2018. Her annual salary will be $225,000.