New ISU president promises passion, communication and transparency

Share This

The following is a news release from Idaho State University.

POCATELLO — Incoming Idaho State University President Kevin Satterlee said Thursday that his administration will be one of passion, communication and transparency.

“To everyone here today, thank you. We’re going to do great things,” he said. “This University has known great times, but its greatest times are yet to come.”

The Idaho State Board of Education named Satterlee as the 13th president of Idaho State University during a special meeting on Thursday, and he was on campus Thursday afternoon to greet faculty, staff, students and community members.

State Board of Education Member Richard Westerberg said the Board was looking forward to working with Satterlee to bring Idaho State University to the next level. He described Satterlee as a man who was born, raised and educated in Idaho, and a man with great vision.

“He’s an innovator, and he’s a great communicator,” Westerberg said. “He listens to understand, and to learn, which leads to his ability to be open and transparent.”

Satterlee has been serving as Chief Operating Officer at Boise State University since 2015, and a vice president since 2010. He has served in a variety of positions at Boise State since 2001. Prior to that, Satterlee was a deputy attorney general in the Idaho Attorney General’s Office for six years. While there, he was lead counsel to the State Board of Education, State Board of Pharmacy, State Board of Nursing, and the State Liquor Dispensary. Because of his unique relationships and historical knowledge, Satterlee also serves as special counsel to the president at Boise State on issues related to the State Board of Education, legislative and policy issues, athletic department issues, and institutional compliance.

Satterlee received his bachelor’s degree in political science from Boise State University (magna cum laude) and was named a Top Ten Scholar of the University. He received his law degree from the University of Idaho (magna cum laude).

Satterlee told Thursday’s audience about his wife Margaret’s family’s first experience as a Bengal, when her mother came to Pocatello in 1948 to attend college. She was only able to attend for one semester as her father passed away. Satterlee said that today, at age 88, she still wishes she could have attended longer.

“She took from her one semester at this university, that she was going to make sure her children went to college. And they did. And they became first-generation college graduates,” he said. “I stand here today humbled that I am going to be working for the university that my mother-in-law spent her whole life wishing she could attend.”

Satterlee said he was going to continue the University’s focus on expanding and growing health care programs, and to help ISU see its great potential. He said he will work to improve student recruitment and retention, and work hand-in-hand with the community. He also said he plans to work with faculty to bring their research and innovations to the forefront.

“When Margaret and I came for our campus visit, we both left with a clear sense of the passion all of you have for this University. I will honor that passion,” he said. “Margaret and I couldn’t be more proud to join the Bengal family.”

Satterlee will start at ISU on June 18.