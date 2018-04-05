New Pocatello City Council member sworn in

The following is a news release and photo from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO — The Pocatello City Council has a new member in Seat 2.

At Thursday’s meeting, the Council voted to confirm Beenish “Beena” Mannan. Immediately after the vote, she was administered the oath of office by City Clerk Ruth Whitworth and took her seat on the Council.

“I’ve been blessed to raise my family in Pocatello and want to give more of my time to this wonderful community,” said Councilwoman Mannan. “It’s extremely important to be involved and to take on leadership positions in order to share ideas as well as work with others with the same passion to make our community thrive.”

“Beena has a passion for our community and serving the people of Pocatello,” said Mayor Brian Blad. “She has a good vision for what she’d like to see for the future of our city.”

Mannan received her Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science from Idaho State University. She is the Executive Director of the non-profit JRM Foundation and Idaho Hometown Hero Medal.

“I am excited for not only the future of Pocatello but Idaho overall,” Mannan said. “I am dedicated to Pocatello. I have called our city home for almost 14 years and want to take this opportunity to further contribute to the betterment of our community.”

More than 30 Pocatellans submitted their applications for the post and Mayor Blad interviewed 13 candidates. Seat 2 was vacated by Steven Brown, who was appointed to the Bannock County Commission. She will serve the remainder of Brown’s term which ends January 2020.

Mannan and her husband, Fahim, have three children, Fatima, Alina, and Hasan as well as two dogs, Bruno and Rumi.