Officials issue warning about dangers of recreating in cold water

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

IDAHO FALLS — The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind those who recreate on our waterways of the dangers of the cold water.

Even though temperatures are warming up nicely, the water in our reservoirs and the Snake River is very cold from the winter runoff ranging from 40 to 50 degrees. These cold water temperatures can quickly overcome one’s ability to swim and self-rescue in an emergency.

Give yourself the best chance of survival by wearing a personal floatation device at all times when navigating the waterways. Boating accidents can happen very quickly, in our experience, sometimes so quickly that you don’t have time to put on a life jacket when you need it.

Be prepared beforehand, know your equipment and help others develop safe boating practices so you can have the best chance of survival if something bad happens. We give this advice not only for yourself, but for the others in your boat and those who may come to your rescue.