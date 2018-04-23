Warning issued after 8 Idahoans are infected with salmonella linked to kratom

The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

Idaho public health officials are warning Idahoans to avoid consumption of products that contain kratom because they could be contaminated with salmonella.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, Idaho Public Health Districts, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are collaborating on the investigation of salmonella infections linked to the consumption of products containing the plant substance kratom.

More than 130 people from 38 states, including 8 individuals in Idaho, have been infected with salmonella linked to kratom consumption. As of April 5, 38 individuals have been hospitalized, but no deaths have been reported.

Kratom is a plant consumed for its stimulant effects and is also used as an opioid substitute. Kratom is known as Thang, Kakuam, Thom, Ketom and Biak. Ill individuals have reported consuming kratom as pills, powder, and in tea.

“Our advice to Idaho residents is to not consume any products that contain kratom,” says Dr. Kathryn Turner, Deputy State Epidemiologist. “If you have the product at home, do not use it, and if you have used kratom-containing products and develop symptoms, please see your medical provider.”

People infected with salmonella can develop diarrhea, fever, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal cramps 12-72 hours after exposure. They will be ill for about 4-7 days and most people will recover without treatment. However, in some cases, severe diarrhea or infection can occur and requires hospitalization. This is especially true for anyone who has a weakened immune system, is pregnant, or is older than 65 years of age, or younger than 5 years of age.

A single common brand or supplier of kratom has not been linked to the outbreak. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a mandatory recall for all food products containing powdered kratom manufactured, processed, packed or held by Triangle Pharmanaturals, LLC.

Other kratom products have been recalled voluntarily by suppliers or manufacturers because several other brands and products containing kratom have tested positive for salmonella. This includes Viable Solutions in Nampa, Idaho. For a list of recalled kratom products, visit the FDA website. Consumers who bought recalled kratom products sold online can contact the website where it was purchased for a refund.

For more information about the outbreak investigation involving kratom, visit the CDC website.