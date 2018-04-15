Old Town Pocatello to be featured on Travel channel series

POCATELLO – Pocatello caught the attention of an international television show this week.

The ‘Travel Channel’ was in the Gate City to shoot ‘Voices of America’ which will air on the ‘Travel Channel’ in South Korea.

The television show crew is filming a series of episodes to highlight and showcase the different places to visit along the way from Salt Lake City to Yellowstone.

‘Old Town Pocatello’ was one of the stops along the way.

‘Old Town’ officials say they spent the day touring with the television crew on the trolley and of their favorite stops was the ‘Museum of Clean.’

“So we really did have the opportunity to highlight some of our beautiful historic buildings that have been renovated, some of the housing that’s been renovated. Of course our neon sign restoration project, ‘Re-light the Night,’ got to highlight that. We really showed them all of the hidden treasures of ‘Old Town Pocatello,’ says Stephanie Palagi, Old Town Pocatello.

“I am so excited that we are getting that national notoriety and that people want to come and they’re hearing about how great our community is and contacting us and saying hey we want to come and check it out, and then when they come they are surprised at how great it really is,” says Lisa Brian, ‘Old Town’ Event’s Committee.

‘Old Town’ officials say the show featuring the Pocatello area will be airing in about 17 weeks.

This article was first published by KPVI. It is used here with permission.