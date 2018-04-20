One of east Idaho’s busiest intersections gets a facelift starting Monday

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

One of Pocatello’s busiest intersections will be getting a facelift.

Starting Monday April 23, crews will begin work on the intersection of East Alameda Road, Jefferson Avenue, Hiline Road, and Pocatello Creek Road. The reconfigured design includes the elimination of left-hand turns on Hiline Road and Jefferson Avenue near the intersection, better pedestrian crossings, more signage, and updated curb ramps that conform to Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines. A sound reduction wall will also be installed from Wayne Avenue to the canal.

“The safety of the travelling public is a priority with the City of Pocatello,” said Jeff Mansfield, Public Works Director/City Engineer. “The safety features will help reduce the number of accidents and congestion at the intersection.”

From 2011 to 2016, there have been 80 accidents in the project area, according to data compiled by the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council. A road safety audit was completed in September 2015 and identified features that would improve the intersection.

Work is scheduled to be completed in July but due to unforeseen circumstances or inclement weather, the project may be delayed. The total cost of construction is $1,080,472.50 with $79,306.68 coming from the City of Pocatello and $1,001,165.82 from federal and other sources.

“We’d like to thank the public in advance for their cooperation and patience during construction,” said Mansfield.

For more information on this or other City of Pocatello Public Works projects, visit projects.pocatello.us.